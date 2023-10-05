Extra Space Storage Inc.’s (EXR) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, EXR stock has gone down by -3.44%, with a monthly decline of -8.87% and a quarterly plunge of -21.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.95% for Extra Space Storage Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.28% for EXR’s stock, with a -20.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.06x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) by analysts is $149.62, which is $33.25 above the current market price. The public float for EXR is 209.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.02% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of EXR was 2.00M shares.

EXR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) has dropped by -0.36 compared to previous close of 116.79. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-04 that REITs have experienced a significant decline in the past month, making it the 3rd worst bear market in the last 25 years. The crash in REITs is attributed to long-term rates roaring higher at the fastest rate in at least 20 years. The best blue-chip REITs will profit from the end of “free money forever.” When the market realizes this, deep value REITs will likely rocket higher.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EXR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $153 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXR Trading at -9.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -8.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXR fell by -3.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.66. In addition, Extra Space Storage Inc. saw -20.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXR starting from Bonner Joseph J, who sale 956 shares at the price of $125.64 back on Sep 06. After this action, Bonner Joseph J now owns 4,504 shares of Extra Space Storage Inc., valued at $120,112 using the latest closing price.

Margolis Joseph D, the Chief Executive Officer of Extra Space Storage Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $160.07 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Margolis Joseph D is holding 15,144 shares at $800,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXR

Equity return is now at value 52.68, with 7.03 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.