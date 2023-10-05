Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.03.

The public float for XPRO is 100.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XPRO on October 05, 2023 was 973.60K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

XPRO) stock’s latest price update

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO)’s stock price has plunge by -6.62relation to previous closing price of 22.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -14.65% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that The PRT Offshore buy is set to expand Expro Group Holdings’ (XPRO) portfolio of services across the key North and Latin America regions.

XPRO’s Market Performance

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) has experienced a -14.65% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.76% drop in the past month, and a 16.79% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.04% for XPRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.01% for XPRO stock, with a simple moving average of 6.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPRO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for XPRO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for XPRO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $30 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XPRO Trading at -8.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares sank -13.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPRO fell by -14.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.34. In addition, Expro Group Holdings N.V. saw 16.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPRO starting from KEARNEY MICHAEL C, who sale 15,400 shares at the price of $24.16 back on Sep 15. After this action, KEARNEY MICHAEL C now owns 27,633 shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V., valued at $372,093 using the latest closing price.

Drummond Robert Wayne Jr, the Director of Expro Group Holdings N.V., sale 13,000 shares at $24.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Drummond Robert Wayne Jr is holding 43,433 shares at $314,516 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPRO

Equity return is now at value -0.13, with -0.09 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.