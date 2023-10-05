Expeditors International Of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Expeditors International Of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) is above average at 17.29x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.99.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Expeditors International Of Washington Inc. (EXPD) is $106.63, which is -$8.72 below the current market price. The public float for EXPD is 146.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EXPD on October 05, 2023 was 946.24K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

EXPD) stock’s latest price update

Expeditors International Of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.26 compared to its previous closing price of 113.91. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-09-29 that United Parcel Service Inc. NYSE: UPS is among logistics companies that are proceeding cautiously this year, in anticipation of a slower holiday season.

EXPD’s Market Performance

EXPD’s stock has risen by 1.48% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.19% and a quarterly drop of -1.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.76% for Expeditors International Of Washington Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.21% for EXPD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPD stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EXPD by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for EXPD in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $110 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXPD Trading at -2.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -0.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPD rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.57. In addition, Expeditors International Of Washington Inc. saw 10.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPD starting from Musser Jeffrey S, who sale 30,041 shares at the price of $111.30 back on Jun 01. After this action, Musser Jeffrey S now owns 116,587 shares of Expeditors International Of Washington Inc., valued at $3,343,602 using the latest closing price.

Dickerman Jeffrey F, the Senior VP/Gen Counsel/Corp Sec of Expeditors International Of Washington Inc., sale 1,608 shares at $117.89 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Dickerman Jeffrey F is holding 5,484 shares at $189,567 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPD

Equity return is now at value 34.74, with 17.72 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Expeditors International Of Washington Inc. (EXPD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.