Examining the Volatility of Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (ITW) Stock

The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) has gone down by -0.14% for the week, with a -4.24% drop in the past month and a -4.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.59% for ITW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.44% for ITW’s stock, with a -1.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ITW is 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ITW is $244.09, which is -$28.07 below the current price. The public float for ITW is 301.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ITW on October 05, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

ITW) stock’s latest price update

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW)’s stock price has soared by 0.72 in relation to previous closing price of 230.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-03 that GLENVIEW, Ill., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) will issue its third quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. CDT. Following the release, ITW will hold its third quarter earnings webcast at 9:00 a.m. CDT.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITW stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for ITW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ITW in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $220 based on the research report published on January 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ITW Trading at -3.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -4.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITW fell by -0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $234.86. In addition, Illinois Tool Works Inc. saw 5.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITW starting from SCHEUNEMAN RANDALL J, who sale 5,425 shares at the price of $239.23 back on Jun 12. After this action, SCHEUNEMAN RANDALL J now owns 8,870 shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc., valued at $1,297,823 using the latest closing price.

SANTI ERNEST SCOTT, the Chairman & CEO of Illinois Tool Works Inc., sale 235,656 shares at $246.29 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that SANTI ERNEST SCOTT is holding 213,538 shares at $58,040,211 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITW

Equity return is now at value 95.87, with 19.81 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.