Evaluating the Ups and Downs of vTv Therapeutics Inc’s (VTVT) Stock

The stock of vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT) has seen a 17.39% increase in the past week, with a 14.82% gain in the past month, and a -25.52% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.04% for VTVT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.39% for VTVT stock, with a simple moving average of -27.33% for the last 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for VTVT is also noteworthy at -0.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VTVT is $4.00, which is $3.46 above than the current price. The public float for VTVT is 26.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.74% of that float. The average trading volume of VTVT on October 05, 2023 was 166.19K shares.

VTVT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTVT) has surged by 8.46 when compared to previous closing price of 0.50, but the company has seen a 17.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-22 that Some investors believe that the market is always correct and that stock prices always accurately reflect reality. As a result, they will rarely if ever buy stocks that are tumbling and that are out of favor with the market.

VTVT Trading at -5.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.56%, as shares surge +7.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTVT rose by +10.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4699. In addition, vTv Therapeutics Inc saw -18.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTVT starting from FRY JOHN A, who purchase 40,461 shares at the price of $0.83 back on Nov 29. After this action, FRY JOHN A now owns 61,000 shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc, valued at $33,773 using the latest closing price.

FRY JOHN A, the Director of vTv Therapeutics Inc, purchase 20,539 shares at $0.83 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that FRY JOHN A is holding 20,539 shares at $16,969 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1116.95 for the present operating margin

+95.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for vTv Therapeutics Inc stands at -949.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3,240.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.52.

Conclusion

In summary, vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.