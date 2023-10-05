Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Nuwellis Inc’s (NUWE) Stock

The stock of Nuwellis Inc (NUWE) has seen a -35.29% decrease in the past week, with a -44.99% drop in the past month, and a -58.40% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.32% for NUWE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -38.43% for NUWE stock, with a simple moving average of -77.85% for the last 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for NUWE is also noteworthy at 0.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NUWE is $9.40, which is $10.01 above than the current price. The public float for NUWE is 1.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.34% of that float. The average trading volume of NUWE on October 05, 2023 was 96.11K shares.

NUWE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ: NUWE) has plunged by -22.04 when compared to previous closing price of 1.27, but the company has seen a -35.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-11 that MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the lives of people with fluid overload, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Nestor Jaramillo, Chief Financial Officer Rob Scott, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Jefferies, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Showcase on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 12:00 pm ET.

NUWE Trading at -46.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUWE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.73%, as shares sank -45.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUWE fell by -35.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5665. In addition, Nuwellis Inc saw -90.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUWE starting from Jaramillo Nestor Jr., who purchase 4,098 shares at the price of $4.79 back on Mar 15. After this action, Jaramillo Nestor Jr. now owns 4,098 shares of Nuwellis Inc, valued at $19,629 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUWE

Equity return is now at value -118.98, with -91.05 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Nuwellis Inc (NUWE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.