Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Macrogenics Inc’s (MGNX) Stock

The stock of Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) has seen a -0.85% decrease in the past week, with a -8.07% drop in the past month, and a -4.11% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.57% for MGNX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.45% for MGNX stock, with a simple moving average of -18.43% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) is above average at 41.77x. The 36-month beta value for MGNX is also noteworthy at 1.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MGNX is $12.00, which is $7.71 above than the current price. The public float for MGNX is 58.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.96% of that float. The average trading volume of MGNX on October 05, 2023 was 469.66K shares.

MGNX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) has surged by 3.78 when compared to previous closing price of 4.50, but the company has seen a -0.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-31 that ROCKVILLE, MD, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company’s management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

MGNX Trading at -5.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.01%, as shares sank -10.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGNX fell by -0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.76. In addition, Macrogenics Inc saw -30.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGNX starting from BIOTECH TARGET N V, who purchase 150,000 shares at the price of $4.46 back on Oct 02. After this action, BIOTECH TARGET N V now owns 9,929,963 shares of Macrogenics Inc, valued at $669,585 using the latest closing price.

BIOTECH TARGET N V, the 10% Owner of Macrogenics Inc, purchase 200,000 shares at $5.26 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that BIOTECH TARGET N V is holding 9,779,963 shares at $1,052,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGNX

Equity return is now at value 4.74, with 2.84 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.