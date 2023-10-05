Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Hookipa Pharma Inc’s (HOOK) Stock

The stock of Hookipa Pharma Inc (HOOK) has seen a -11.04% decrease in the past week, with a -19.88% drop in the past month, and a -28.97% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.18% for HOOK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.26% for HOOK stock, with a simple moving average of -38.33% for the last 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for HOOK is also noteworthy at 0.69.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price estimated by analysts for HOOK is $4.82, which is $4.26 above than the current price. The public float for HOOK is 74.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.32% of that float. The average trading volume of HOOK on October 05, 2023 was 447.94K shares.

HOOK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: HOOK) has plunged by -7.02 when compared to previous closing price of 0.60, but the company has seen a -11.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-06 that Investing in biotech stocks is not for the meek. Losses can be very large and occur very quickly.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOOK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOOK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HOOK by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for HOOK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $0.50 based on the research report published on December 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HOOK Trading at -19.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.77%, as shares sank -19.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOOK fell by -11.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6342. In addition, Hookipa Pharma Inc saw -31.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOOK starting from Kandera Reinhard, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $0.72 back on Aug 21. After this action, Kandera Reinhard now owns 43,092 shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc, valued at $5,075 using the latest closing price.

Kandera Reinhard, the Chief Financial Officer of Hookipa Pharma Inc, purchase 8,000 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Kandera Reinhard is holding 36,092 shares at $5,712 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOOK

Equity return is now at value -55.91, with -37.59 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Hookipa Pharma Inc (HOOK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.