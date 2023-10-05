Evaluating the Ups and Downs of E2open Parent Holdings Inc’s (ETWO) Stock

In the past week, ETWO stock has gone down by -10.15%, with a monthly decline of -13.51% and a quarterly plunge of -22.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.33% for E2open Parent Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.98% for ETWO’s stock, with a -23.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ETWO is 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted by analysts for ETWO is $6.42, which is $2.26 above the current price. The public float for ETWO is 239.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ETWO on October 05, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

ETWO) stock’s latest price update

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE: ETWO)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.24 in comparison to its previous close of 4.15, however, the company has experienced a -10.15% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-09-11 that AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, today announced that it will report its fiscal second quarter 2024 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. E2open management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on that day to discuss the financial results and other business highlights. The conference call can be accessed by.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETWO stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ETWO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ETWO in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $5 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ETWO Trading at -13.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares sank -14.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETWO fell by -10.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.75. In addition, E2open Parent Holdings Inc saw -29.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETWO starting from Farlekas Michael, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $4.83 back on Sep 05. After this action, Farlekas Michael now owns 214,474 shares of E2open Parent Holdings Inc, valued at $62,820 using the latest closing price.

Farlekas Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of E2open Parent Holdings Inc, sale 13,000 shares at $4.99 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Farlekas Michael is holding 227,474 shares at $64,862 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETWO

Equity return is now at value -36.09, with -20.49 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.