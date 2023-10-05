Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Deere & Co.’s (DE) Stock

The stock of Deere & Co. (DE) has seen a -1.91% decrease in the past week, with a -9.03% drop in the past month, and a -6.02% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for DE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.46% for DE stock, with a simple moving average of -6.77% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) is above average at 11.15x. The 36-month beta value for DE is also noteworthy at 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DE is $444.26, which is $67.26 above than the current price. The public float for DE is 268.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. The average trading volume of DE on October 05, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

DE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) has surged by 1.13 when compared to previous closing price of 372.78, but the company has seen a -1.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-01 that Analyst downgrades and falling crop prices suggest Deere’s about to hit a cyclical peak. Those with a long investing horizons can benefit from the near-term pessimism about the stock’s outlook.

Analysts’ Opinion of DE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DE stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for DE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DE in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $400 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DE Trading at -7.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -9.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DE fell by -1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $392.73. In addition, Deere & Co. saw -12.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DE starting from CAMPBELL RYAN D, who sale 6,073 shares at the price of $379.19 back on Oct 02. After this action, CAMPBELL RYAN D now owns 18,519 shares of Deere & Co., valued at $2,302,821 using the latest closing price.

Reed Cory J, the Pres Ag & Turf, Prod & Prec Ag of Deere & Co., sale 4,680 shares at $449.75 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25, which means that Reed Cory J is holding 36,563 shares at $2,104,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DE

Equity return is now at value 47.73, with 10.56 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Deere & Co. (DE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.