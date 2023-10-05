Evaluating the Impact of -7.27 Increase on Arcus Biosciences Inc’s (RCUS) Stock

In the past week, RCUS stock has gone down by -15.63%, with a monthly decline of -28.06% and a quarterly plunge of -23.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.53% for Arcus Biosciences Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.08% for RCUS’s stock, with a -19.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for RCUS is at 0.74. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RCUS is $43.55, which is $27.73 above the current market price. The public float for RCUS is 47.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.61% of that float. The average trading volume for RCUS on October 05, 2023 was 843.52K shares.

RCUS) stock’s latest price update

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS)’s stock price has plunge by -7.27relation to previous closing price of 17.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -15.63% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-29 that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. stock has dropped 40% since its high in 2022, making it an attractive investment opportunity. The company has major deals with Gilead, Roche/Genentech, and AstraZeneca, and a large cash reserve. Gilead continues to increase its stake in Arcus, showing confidence in the company’s potential.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCUS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RCUS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RCUS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $33 based on the research report published on November 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RCUS Trading at -19.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares sank -29.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCUS fell by -15.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.46. In addition, Arcus Biosciences Inc saw -23.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCUS starting from Jarrett Jennifer, who sale 21,369 shares at the price of $19.99 back on Sep 22. After this action, Jarrett Jennifer now owns 302,691 shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc, valued at $427,166 using the latest closing price.

Jarrett Jennifer, the Chief Operating Officer of Arcus Biosciences Inc, sale 45,000 shares at $20.25 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Jarrett Jennifer is holding 336,566 shares at $911,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCUS

Equity return is now at value -43.76, with -21.31 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.