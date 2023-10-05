Evaluating the Impact of 1.56 Increase on Highwoods Properties Inc.’s (HIW) Stock

The stock of Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) has seen a -3.56% decrease in the past week, with a -18.72% drop in the past month, and a -19.73% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for HIW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.93% for HIW’s stock, with a -20.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.51x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) by analysts is $26.63, which is $7.13 above the current market price. The public float for HIW is 104.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.19% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of HIW was 1.33M shares.

HIW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) has increased by 1.56 when compared to last closing price of 19.19.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that A Sun Belt market focused portfolio, disciplined capital-recycling program and robust balance sheet position bode well for Highwoods (HIW). However, competition from peers and high interest rates are woes.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HIW by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for HIW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $22 based on the research report published on August 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HIW Trading at -15.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares sank -18.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIW fell by -3.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.66. In addition, Highwoods Properties Inc. saw -30.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIW starting from Klinck Theodore J, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $19.81 back on Mar 23. After this action, Klinck Theodore J now owns 337,177 shares of Highwoods Properties Inc., valued at $99,065 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIW

Equity return is now at value 6.21, with 2.64 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.