Evaluating the Impact of -0.05 Increase on 10x Genomics Inc’s (TXG) Stock

The stock of 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) has seen a -3.71% decrease in the past week, with a -24.24% drop in the past month, and a -24.94% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.80% for TXG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.93% for TXG’s stock, with a -20.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) by analysts is $61.17, which is $18.74 above the current market price. The public float for TXG is 93.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.40% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of TXG was 944.15K shares.

TXG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of 10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG) has decreased by -0.05 when compared to last closing price of 39.78.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-08 that 10x Genomics reported impressive Q2 performance with revenue growing by 28% YoY to reach $147M. The company’s growth is driven by strong performance in both single-cell and spatial biology portfolios. Despite challenges in the Chinese market and a decrease in gross margin, 10x Genomics remains well-positioned for growth with a strong cash position.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TXG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TXG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $65 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TXG Trading at -20.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares sank -23.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXG fell by -3.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.52. In addition, 10x Genomics Inc saw 9.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXG starting from Saxonov Serge, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $49.37 back on Sep 14. After this action, Saxonov Serge now owns 862,093 shares of 10x Genomics Inc, valued at $98,739 using the latest closing price.

Wilbur James, the Chief Commercial Officer of 10x Genomics Inc, sale 9,699 shares at $45.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Wilbur James is holding 101,253 shares at $444,031 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXG

Equity return is now at value -21.85, with -17.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.