Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) has jumped by 1.92 compared to previous close of 20.85. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-23 that Essential Properties Realty Trust is a net lease focused on smaller single-tenant properties leased to service-oriented tenants through sale leaseback transactions. The company has prospects to grow as it has been able to acquire properties at above market cap rates and they have enough capital to continue with buying more properties. I present my analysis which leads me to a buy rating.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) is 18.46x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EPRT is 1.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) is $28.27, which is $7.02 above the current market price. The public float for EPRT is 165.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.86% of that float. On October 05, 2023, EPRT’s average trading volume was 1.09M shares.

EPRT’s Market Performance

The stock of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) has seen a -1.39% decrease in the past week, with a -10.15% drop in the past month, and a -10.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for EPRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.68% for EPRT’s stock, with a -12.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPRT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EPRT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EPRT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $27 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EPRT Trading at -9.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -10.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPRT fell by -1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.65. In addition, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc saw -9.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EPRT

Equity return is now at value 6.62, with 4.24 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.