Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (ELS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.05 in comparison to its previous close of 61.58, however, the company has experienced a -0.55% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-21 that Many high-quality equity REITs are trading at substantial discounts on price-to-NAV ratios. REITs with good management teams should be able to gain a premium to NAV, but very few are achieving this currently. The amount of new apartment construction poses a risk, but some REITs are trading at unusually cheap price-to-NAV ratios.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 41.36x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.72.

The public float for ELS is 176.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.51% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of ELS was 1.79M shares.

ELS’s Market Performance

ELS’s stock has seen a -0.55% decrease for the week, with a -3.53% drop in the past month and a -4.47% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.10% for ELS’s stock, with a -5.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ELS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ELS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $70.50 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ELS Trading at -5.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -3.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELS fell by -0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.37. In addition, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. saw -1.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELS

Equity return is now at value 19.82, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (ELS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.