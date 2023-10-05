Envestnet Inc. (ENV) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for ENV is at 1.28. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ENV is $66.71, which is $28.58 above the current market price. The public float for ENV is 51.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.07% of that float. The average trading volume for ENV on October 05, 2023 was 455.88K shares.

ENV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Envestnet Inc. (NYSE: ENV) has decreased by -2.80 when compared to last closing price of 41.14.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-14 that Envestnet (ENV) excels due to recurring revenues, prioritizing tech for efficiency and competitiveness. Low liquidity remains a concern.

ENV’s Market Performance

ENV’s stock has fallen by -10.46% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -25.79% and a quarterly drop of -30.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.91% for Envestnet Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.70% for ENV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -31.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENV stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ENV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ENV in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $71 based on the research report published on January 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ENV Trading at -24.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares sank -24.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENV fell by -10.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.37. In addition, Envestnet Inc. saw -35.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENV starting from Cooper Barry D., who sale 690 shares at the price of $58.19 back on Jun 29. After this action, Cooper Barry D. now owns 29,175 shares of Envestnet Inc., valued at $40,151 using the latest closing price.

Turner Barbara, the Director of Envestnet Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $54.39 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Turner Barbara is holding 3,534 shares at $108,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENV

Equity return is now at value -12.86, with -5.02 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Envestnet Inc. (ENV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.