Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ESRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ESRT is 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ESRT is $9.00, which is $0.35 above the current price. The public float for ESRT is 130.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ESRT on October 05, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

ESRT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ESRT) has surged by 1.88 when compared to previous closing price of 7.46, but the company has seen a -0.78% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-09-27 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”), today announced that it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, after the close of markets on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call will be held on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. During the conference call, the Company’s officers will review third quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer perio.

ESRT’s Market Performance

ESRT’s stock has fallen by -0.78% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.74% and a quarterly drop of -0.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.16% for Empire State Realty Trust Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.78% for ESRT’s stock, with a 4.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESRT stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ESRT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ESRT in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $8 based on the research report published on May 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ESRT Trading at -10.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares sank -14.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESRT fell by -0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.27. In addition, Empire State Realty Trust Inc saw 12.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ESRT

Equity return is now at value 5.27, with 1.21 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.