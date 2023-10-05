Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE: EFC) has increased by 0.25 when compared to last closing price of 12.01.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-28 that Rising interest rates pose challenges for many REITs by impacting debt rollovers and investor alternatives. Higher rates will add around $2 billion to the national debt over the next decade. Even more if they create a recession. Apartment construction is declining, affecting rental unit supply and potentially leading to increased rental rates. Pretty obvious when you think about it.

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE: EFC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EFC is at 1.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EFC is $14.29, which is $2.39 above the current market price. The public float for EFC is 64.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.82% of that float. The average trading volume for EFC on October 05, 2023 was 714.94K shares.

EFC’s Market Performance

EFC’s stock has seen a -3.29% decrease for the week, with a -8.93% drop in the past month and a -8.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.73% for Ellington Financial Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.95% for EFC’s stock, with a -7.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EFC stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for EFC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EFC in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $13.75 based on the research report published on May 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EFC Trading at -8.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -8.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFC fell by -3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.88. In addition, Ellington Financial Inc saw -2.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EFC

Equity return is now at value 3.95, with 0.49 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.