Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (SOLO) Stock Experiences -23.91% Monthly Change

The stock of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (SOLO) has gone down by -13.38% for the week, with a -23.91% drop in the past month and a -14.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.82% for SOLO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.46% for SOLO’s stock, with a -18.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SOLO is 2.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SOLO is $0.75, which is $0.18 above the current price. The public float for SOLO is 108.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SOLO on October 05, 2023 was 567.44K shares.

SOLO) stock’s latest price update

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO)’s stock price has decreased by -7.77 compared to its previous closing price of 0.62. However, the company has seen a -13.38% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. TechCrunch reported 2023-10-04 that ElectraMeccanica, former maker of three-wheeled electric vehicles, said on Wednesday that it has “terminated” its plan to merge with Tevva, which makes hydrogen-electric trucks (not sandals). ElectraMeccanica said its board decided unanimously to bin the deal over “multiple incurable breaches of the agreement by Tevva.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOLO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SOLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOLO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $9 based on the research report published on December 17, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

SOLO Trading at -21.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.44%, as shares sank -22.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOLO fell by -13.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6761. In addition, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp saw -5.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SOLO

Equity return is now at value -34.98, with -32.56 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (SOLO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.