Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) is 41.31x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ECL is 1.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is $196.88, which is $27.02 above the current market price. The public float for ECL is 253.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.72% of that float. On October 05, 2023, ECL’s average trading volume was 1.04M shares.

ECL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) has increased by 2.45 when compared to last closing price of 165.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-29 that The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat ETF fell by 2.34% in August and is down 6.25% in September bringing its year-to-date return down to -0.70%. I present 3 strategies that can theoretically beat the dividend aristocrat index in the long term. After 26 months of tracking these strategies, only 1 strategy is beating NOBL but all 3 continue to outperform SPY.

ECL’s Market Performance

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) has experienced a 1.04% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.85% drop in the past month, and a -7.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for ECL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.11% for ECL stock, with a simple moving average of 0.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECL stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ECL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ECL in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $180 based on the research report published on September 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ECL Trading at -5.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -6.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECL rose by +1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $174.45. In addition, Ecolab Inc. saw 16.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECL starting from MacLennan David, who purchase 650 shares at the price of $183.73 back on Aug 07. After this action, MacLennan David now owns 15,071 shares of Ecolab Inc., valued at $119,424 using the latest closing price.

Berger Larry L, the EVP & CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER of Ecolab Inc., sale 21,708 shares at $181.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Berger Larry L is holding 12,442 shares at $3,943,736 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECL

Equity return is now at value 16.04, with 5.51 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ecolab Inc. (ECL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.