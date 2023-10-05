Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE: EMN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.93x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.50. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by analysts is $92.76, which is $18.64 above the current market price. The public float for EMN is 117.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.26% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of EMN was 889.87K shares.

EMN) stock’s latest price update

Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE: EMN)’s stock price has plunge by 0.82relation to previous closing price of 75.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.57% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-03 that Eastman (EMN) enters into an agreement to sell its Texas City Operations to INEOS Acetyls for $490 million.

EMN’s Market Performance

Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) has seen a 1.57% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -7.39% decline in the past month and a -7.82% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for EMN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.56% for EMN’s stock, with a -8.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EMN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EMN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $96 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EMN Trading at -7.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares sank -8.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMN rose by +1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.46. In addition, Eastman Chemical Co saw -6.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMN starting from Holt Adrian James, who sale 1,935 shares at the price of $85.64 back on Aug 01. After this action, Holt Adrian James now owns 0 shares of Eastman Chemical Co, valued at $165,713 using the latest closing price.

McAlindon Julie A., the SVP, Regions & Chf SupChn Ofcr of Eastman Chemical Co, sale 1,900 shares at $86.89 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that McAlindon Julie A. is holding 2,877 shares at $165,091 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMN

Equity return is now at value 13.35, with 4.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.