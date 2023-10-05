Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE: DEA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.54 in relation to its previous close of 11.18. However, the company has experienced a -3.44% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-06 that Stocks that deal in cannabis are rising as the U.S. government moves toward re-classifying marijuana. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has asked the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to consider moving marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE: DEA) is above average at 40.62x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.70.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) is $14.17, which is $3.26 above the current market price. The public float for DEA is 90.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.76% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DEA on October 05, 2023 was 786.99K shares.

DEA’s Market Performance

DEA’s stock has seen a -3.44% decrease for the week, with a -14.72% drop in the past month and a -22.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for Easterly Government Properties Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.58% for DEA’s stock, with a -20.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DEA stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for DEA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DEA in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $13 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DEA Trading at -15.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares sank -13.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEA fell by -3.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.08. In addition, Easterly Government Properties Inc saw -21.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.36 for the present operating margin

+33.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Easterly Government Properties Inc stands at +10.53. The total capital return value is set at 2.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.24. Equity return is now at value 2.03, with 0.89 for asset returns.

Based on Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA), the company’s capital structure generated 102.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.52. Total debt to assets is 44.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.