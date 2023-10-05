Earthstone Energy Inc (ESTE) Stock Experiences -12.87% Monthly Change

In the past week, ESTE stock has gone down by -9.69%, with a monthly decline of -12.87% and a quarterly surge of 33.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.35% for Earthstone Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.74% for ESTE’s stock, with a 24.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE: ESTE) is above average at 4.33x. The 36-month beta value for ESTE is also noteworthy at 2.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ESTE is $24.00, which is $5.55 above than the current price. The public float for ESTE is 63.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.21% of that float. The average trading volume of ESTE on October 05, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

ESTE) stock’s latest price update

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE: ESTE)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.80 in comparison to its previous close of 19.48, however, the company has experienced a -9.69% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-26 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESTE stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for ESTE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ESTE in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $27 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ESTE Trading at 0.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares sank -12.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESTE fell by -9.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.76. In addition, Earthstone Energy Inc saw 28.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESTE starting from Lodzinski Frank Alan, who sale 51,968 shares at the price of $20.16 back on Sep 27. After this action, Lodzinski Frank Alan now owns 356,418 shares of Earthstone Energy Inc, valued at $1,047,675 using the latest closing price.

WP Energy Chisholm Holdings, L, the 10% Owner of Earthstone Energy Inc, sale 5,000,000 shares at $14.52 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that WP Energy Chisholm Holdings, L is holding 7,868,234 shares at $72,600,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESTE

Equity return is now at value 30.29, with 12.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Earthstone Energy Inc (ESTE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.