DZS Inc (DZSI) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of DZS Inc (DZSI) has seen a -13.66% decrease in the past week, with a -12.11% drop in the past month, and a -51.12% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.75% for DZSI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.46% for DZSI stock, with a simple moving average of -71.37% for the last 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.27.

The public float for DZSI is 21.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DZSI on October 05, 2023 was 288.99K shares.

DZSI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of DZS Inc (NASDAQ: DZSI) has increased by 5.95 when compared to last closing price of 1.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a -13.66% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-22 that The infrastructure upgrade for digital transformation, fiber densification and 5G rollout should help the Zacks Communication – Infrastructure industry thrive despite near-term headwinds. ATEX, BAND and DZSI are well poised to benefit from the continued transition to cloud network.

DZSI Trading at -22.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DZSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.74%, as shares sank -9.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DZSI fell by -13.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1790. In addition, DZS Inc saw -84.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DZSI starting from Kawecki Misty Dawn, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $10.84 back on Feb 23. After this action, Kawecki Misty Dawn now owns 22,107 shares of DZS Inc, valued at $27,100 using the latest closing price.

VOGT CHARLES D, the President & CEO of DZS Inc, purchase 20,000 shares at $10.98 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that VOGT CHARLES D is holding 83,705 shares at $219,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DZSI

Equity return is now at value -39.81, with -16.69 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DZS Inc (DZSI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.