Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (DXF) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (DXF) has gone up by 14.10% for the week, with a -19.37% drop in the past month and a -73.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.23% for DXF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.39% for DXF’s stock, with a -73.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.
Is It Worth Investing in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX: DXF) Right Now?
Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DXF is 1.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
The average price recommended by analysts for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (DXF) is $248.40, The public float for DXF is 2.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.33% of that float. On October 05, 2023, DXF’s average trading volume was 384.87K shares.
DXF) stock’s latest price update
The stock of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX: DXF) has increased by 11.73 when compared to last closing price of 0.34.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-04-29 that Use these tips to outperform the market The post Penny Stocks Trading Strategies, Tips for Outperforming appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.
DXF Trading at -34.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought DXF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.83% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 10.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.24%, as shares sank -11.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.71% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, DXF rose by +14.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3743. In addition, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR saw -79.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for DXF
Equity return is now at value -17.02, with -7.26 for asset returns.
Conclusion
To wrap up, the performance of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (DXF) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.