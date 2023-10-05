DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (DOYU) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DOYU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 35.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (DOYU) by analysts is $8.59, which is $0.19 above the current market price. The public float for DOYU is 316.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.35% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of DOYU was 480.67K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

DOYU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DOYU) has increased by 6.31 when compared to last closing price of 0.93. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.00% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-07-27 that WUHAN, China, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — DouYu International Holdings Limited (“DouYu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2023 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, August 14, 2023. The earnings release will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.douyu.com/.

DOYU’s Market Performance

DOYU’s stock has fallen by -1.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.94% and a quarterly drop of -1.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.45% for DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.28% for DOYU’s stock, with a -17.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOYU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOYU stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DOYU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DOYU in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $1.20 based on the research report published on April 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DOYU Trading at -4.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOYU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.84%, as shares sank -1.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOYU fell by -1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9765. In addition, DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR saw -29.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DOYU

Equity return is now at value 0.96, with 0.77 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (DOYU) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.