DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE: DOCN) has dropped by -2.74 compared to previous close of 23.02. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-02 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOCN), the cloud for startups and small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced today that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, after the market closes on Thursday, November 2, 2023. The company will also hold a conference call on the same day at 4:30 PM ET to discuss its financial results and financial outlook with the investment community. The conference call can be accessed by diali.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DOCN is 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DOCN is $36.44, which is $14.05 above the current price. The public float for DOCN is 53.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOCN on October 05, 2023 was 1.86M shares.

DOCN’s Market Performance

DOCN’s stock has seen a -4.07% decrease for the week, with a -15.54% drop in the past month and a -50.34% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.27% for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.68% for DOCN’s stock, with a -34.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DOCN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DOCN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $25 based on the research report published on September 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DOCN Trading at -29.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares sank -13.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCN fell by -4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.34. In addition, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc saw -12.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCN starting from JENSON WARREN, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $25.74 back on Sep 07. After this action, JENSON WARREN now owns 15,632 shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, valued at $102,960 using the latest closing price.

Guy Jeffrey Scott, the Chief Operating Officer of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, sale 20,584 shares at $25.21 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Guy Jeffrey Scott is holding 108,040 shares at $518,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCN

Equity return is now at value -39.11, with -2.22 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.