Darden Restaurants Inc.’s (DRI) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) has gone down by -0.16% for the week, with a -6.30% drop in the past month and a -13.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.68% for DRI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.51% for DRI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.06% for the last 200 days.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) is $171.37, which is $31.05 above the current market price. The public float for DRI is 120.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DRI on October 05, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

DRI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) has jumped by 0.98 compared to previous close of 139.83. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-03 that Darden (DRI) emphasizes the integration of Ruth’s Hospitality Group to drive growth. However, inflationary pressures are a concern.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DRI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DRI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $167 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DRI Trading at -8.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares sank -5.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRI fell by -0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $145.95. In addition, Darden Restaurants Inc. saw 2.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRI starting from Martin Melvin John, who sale 2,966 shares at the price of $139.62 back on Oct 03. After this action, Martin Melvin John now owns 17,143 shares of Darden Restaurants Inc., valued at $414,111 using the latest closing price.

MENSAH NANA, the Director of Darden Restaurants Inc., sale 1,219 shares at $144.03 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that MENSAH NANA is holding 10 shares at $175,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRI

Equity return is now at value 46.76, with 9.25 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.