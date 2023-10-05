Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.67.

The public float for CYTK is 91.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CYTK on October 05, 2023 was 829.39K shares.

CYTK) stock’s latest price update

Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTK)’s stock price has increased by 0.63 compared to its previous closing price of 26.88. However, the company has seen a -9.59% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-07 that Banking on the Goldilocks narrative, targeting the best mid-cap stocks centers mostly on balance. If you go the small-capitalization route, you’ll benefit from maximum upside potential.

CYTK’s Market Performance

Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) has seen a -9.59% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -23.07% decline in the past month and a -19.57% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.08% for CYTK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.44% for CYTK stock, with a simple moving average of -27.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYTK stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for CYTK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CYTK in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $58 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CYTK Trading at -17.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.74%, as shares sank -24.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTK fell by -9.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.93. In addition, Cytokinetics Inc saw -40.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYTK starting from Malik Fady Ibraham, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $34.86 back on Sep 14. After this action, Malik Fady Ibraham now owns 155,664 shares of Cytokinetics Inc, valued at $87,150 using the latest closing price.

Blum Robert I, the President & CEO of Cytokinetics Inc, sale 12,500 shares at $34.90 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Blum Robert I is holding 441,417 shares at $436,206 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTK

Equity return is now at value -572.15, with -69.56 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.