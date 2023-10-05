Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CRNX is 43.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.46% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of CRNX was 1.38M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

CRNX) stock’s latest price update

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRNX)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.26 in comparison to its previous close of 27.33, however, the company has experienced a -8.60% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-03 that As economic and stock market uncertainty looms, you may think at first that now is not a great time to be dabbling in speculative stocks. Yet, while the broad market may be experiencing turbulence right now, there are several stocks benefiting from company-specific catalysts that outweigh the macro issues.

CRNX’s Market Performance

CRNX’s stock has fallen by -8.60% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 52.68% and a quarterly rise of 39.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.23% for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.62% for CRNX’s stock, with a 30.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRNX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CRNX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRNX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $40 based on the research report published on August 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRNX Trading at 20.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.90%, as shares surge +54.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRNX fell by -8.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.31. In addition, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 40.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRNX starting from Struthers Richard Scott, who sale 14,157 shares at the price of $20.35 back on Jul 13. After this action, Struthers Richard Scott now owns 630,805 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $288,095 using the latest closing price.

Struthers Richard Scott, the President & CEO of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 11,459 shares at $20.17 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Struthers Richard Scott is holding 644,962 shares at $231,128 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRNX

Equity return is now at value -57.44, with -51.44 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.