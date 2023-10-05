Coursera Inc (COUR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for COUR is 1.63.

The public float for COUR is 109.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COUR on October 05, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

COUR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Coursera Inc (NYSE: COUR) has surged by 0.22 when compared to previous closing price of 18.12, but the company has seen a -0.93% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-25 that Here is how Coursera (COUR) and Sprinkler (CXM) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

COUR’s Market Performance

COUR’s stock has fallen by -0.93% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.40% and a quarterly rise of 48.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.78% for Coursera Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.55% for COUR’s stock, with a 33.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COUR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for COUR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for COUR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $17 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COUR Trading at 7.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares sank -0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COUR fell by -0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.26. In addition, Coursera Inc saw 53.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COUR starting from Maggioncalda Jeffrey Nacey, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $18.35 back on Sep 28. After this action, Maggioncalda Jeffrey Nacey now owns 2,646,854 shares of Coursera Inc, valued at $917,610 using the latest closing price.

HAHN KENNETH R, the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of Coursera Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $18.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that HAHN KENNETH R is holding 597,032 shares at $90,954 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COUR

Equity return is now at value -22.63, with -16.23 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coursera Inc (COUR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.