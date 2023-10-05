Construction Partners Inc (ROAD) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Construction Partners Inc (ROAD) has seen a 5.60% increase in the past week, with a 14.87% gain in the past month, and a 33.70% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.61% for ROAD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.65% for ROAD’s stock, with a 30.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ: ROAD) is above average at 64.43x. The 36-month beta value for ROAD is also noteworthy at 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ROAD is $40.00, which is -$10.48 below than the current price. The public float for ROAD is 41.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.45% of that float. The average trading volume of ROAD on October 05, 2023 was 298.91K shares.

ROAD) stock’s latest price update

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ: ROAD)’s stock price has surge by 7.07relation to previous closing price of 35.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.60% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-03 that Construction Partners (ROAD) boosts South Carolina’s Upstate region with Hubbard Paving acquisition.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROAD stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ROAD by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ROAD in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $35 based on the research report published on August 19, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ROAD Trading at 12.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.64% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares surge +10.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROAD rose by +5.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.93. In addition, Construction Partners Inc saw 44.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROAD starting from SunTx Capital Management Corp., who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $35.20 back on Sep 19. After this action, SunTx Capital Management Corp. now owns 217,417 shares of Construction Partners Inc, valued at $1,760,081 using the latest closing price.

Harper John L, the Senior Vice President of Construction Partners Inc, sale 2,500 shares at $33.09 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Harper John L is holding 138,121 shares at $82,725 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROAD

Equity return is now at value 6.84, with 2.83 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Construction Partners Inc (ROAD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.