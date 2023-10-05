Constellium SE’s (CSTM) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, CSTM stock has gone down by -0.35%, with a monthly decline of -2.27% and a quarterly surge of 4.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.75% for Constellium SE The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.27% for CSTM’s stock, with a 10.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.80x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Constellium SE (CSTM) by analysts is $20.80, which is $4.93 above the current market price. The public float for CSTM is 125.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.22% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of CSTM was 642.13K shares.

CSTM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) has jumped by 0.47 compared to previous close of 17.14. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-07 that Constellium reported another slump in Q2 2023 revenue while maintaining its pricing power and strong positions in aerospace and automotive end markets. The outlook for the company remains favorable due to business model streamlining and focus on higher-margin areas and value-added production. The valuation model incorporates more resilient revenue pattern consideration, resulting in up to 17% upside potential.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSTM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CSTM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CSTM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $24 based on the research report published on May 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CSTM Trading at -2.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares sank -1.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSTM fell by -0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.42. In addition, Constellium SE saw 45.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CSTM

Equity return is now at value 29.30, with 3.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Constellium SE (CSTM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.