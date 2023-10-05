Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE: STZ)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.41 in comparison to its previous close of 248.33, however, the company has experienced a -0.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-03 that Here is how Constellation Brands (STZ) and Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for STZ is 1.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) is $294.65, which is $23.64 above the current market price. The public float for STZ is 168.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.79% of that float. On October 05, 2023, STZ’s average trading volume was 898.00K shares.

STZ’s Market Performance

STZ stock saw a decrease of -0.49% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.16% and a quarterly a decrease of -1.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.21% for Constellation Brands Inc (STZ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.91% for STZ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STZ stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for STZ by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for STZ in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $307 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

STZ Trading at -4.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares sank -3.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STZ fell by -0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $256.36. In addition, Constellation Brands Inc saw 7.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STZ starting from Hernandez Ernesto M, who sale 5,086 shares at the price of $269.00 back on Aug 04. After this action, Hernandez Ernesto M now owns 3,649 shares of Constellation Brands Inc, valued at $1,368,121 using the latest closing price.

Bourdeau James O., the EVP & Chief Legal Officer of Constellation Brands Inc, sale 30,723 shares at $269.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Bourdeau James O. is holding 5,500 shares at $8,264,487 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STZ

Equity return is now at value -3.28, with -1.28 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.