Compugen Ltd (CGEN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ: CGEN) has plunged by -8.63 when compared to previous closing price of 0.92, but the company has seen a -9.62% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-29 that Here is how Compugen (CGEN) and Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

, and the 36-month beta value for CGEN is at 2.65.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The public float for CGEN is 83.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.97% of that float. The average trading volume for CGEN on October 05, 2023 was 293.76K shares.

CGEN’s Market Performance

CGEN stock saw a decrease of -9.62% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -23.59% and a quarterly a decrease of -26.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.30% for Compugen Ltd (CGEN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.55% for CGEN’s stock, with a -8.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGEN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CGEN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CGEN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $2 based on the research report published on August 05, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CGEN Trading at -21.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.03%, as shares sank -22.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGEN fell by -9.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9952. In addition, Compugen Ltd saw 17.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CGEN

Equity return is now at value -43.91, with -35.71 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Compugen Ltd (CGEN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.