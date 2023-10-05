Complete Solaria Inc. (CSLR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for CSLR is also noteworthy at -0.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CSLR is 28.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.66% of that float. The average trading volume of CSLR on October 05, 2023 was 249.59K shares.

CSLR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Complete Solaria Inc. (NASDAQ: CSLR) has plunged by -7.73 when compared to previous closing price of 1.94, but the company has seen a -12.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-16 that FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Complete Solaria, Inc. (“Complete Solaria” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CSLR), a leading solar technology, services, and installation company, today announced it will host a one-hour call on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 5:00pm ET, to review Q2 results and the residential solar market. The formal presentation will be followed by a live question and answer session.

CSLR’s Market Performance

Complete Solaria Inc. (CSLR) has seen a -12.68% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -28.40% decline in the past month and a -82.35% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.48% for CSLR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.78% for CSLR’s stock, with a -78.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CSLR Trading at -32.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.83%, as shares sank -18.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSLR fell by -12.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2975. In addition, Complete Solaria Inc. saw -82.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CSLR

Equity return is now at value 0.08, with 0.08 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Complete Solaria Inc. (CSLR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.