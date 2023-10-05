Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc’s (CWAN) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, CWAN stock has gone down by -2.94%, with a monthly gain of 1.59% and a quarterly surge of 23.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.28% for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.90% for CWAN’s stock, with a 12.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) by analysts is $22.00, which is $2.86 above the current market price. The public float for CWAN is 84.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.41% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of CWAN was 758.39K shares.

CWAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWAN) has jumped by 0.21 compared to previous close of 19.10. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-22 that Lifeway Foods (LWAY), Augmedix (AUGX) and Clearwater Analytics Holdings (CWAN) have been selected as the breakout stocks for today.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWAN stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for CWAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CWAN in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $25 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CWAN Trading at 5.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWAN fell by -2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.32. In addition, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc saw 2.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWAN starting from Sahai Sandeep, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $19.14 back on Sep 15. After this action, Sahai Sandeep now owns 34,450 shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc, valued at $957,095 using the latest closing price.

Sethi Subi, the Chief Client Officer of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc, sale 13,460 shares at $19.29 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Sethi Subi is holding 1,005 shares at $259,616 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWAN

Equity return is now at value -7.79, with -4.64 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.