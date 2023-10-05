Cigna Group (CI) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Cigna Group (CI) has seen a -1.22% decrease in the past week, with a 2.27% gain in the past month, and a 2.18% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.72% for CI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.30% for CI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.10% for the last 200 days.

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CI is at 0.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price suggested by analysts for CI is $335.41, which is $50.33 above the current market price. The public float for CI is 290.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.12% of that float. The average trading volume for CI on October 05, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

CI) stock’s latest price update

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI)’s stock price has soared by 0.24 in relation to previous closing price of 284.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that Cigna (CI) declares the availability of a varied set of health plans across new counties in 2024. It, thereby, places intensified focus on growing its Medicare business.

CI Trading at -0.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares surge +3.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CI fell by -1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $286.41. In addition, Cigna Group saw -13.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CI starting from Ryan Cynthia, who sale 3,768 shares at the price of $282.22 back on Aug 29. After this action, Ryan Cynthia now owns 5,503 shares of Cigna Group, valued at $1,063,405 using the latest closing price.

Jones Nicole S, the EVP, General Counsel of Cigna Group, sale 7,819 shares at $276.86 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Jones Nicole S is holding 30,069 shares at $2,164,768 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CI

Equity return is now at value 14.57, with 4.55 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cigna Group (CI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.