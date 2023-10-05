Chemours Company (CC) Stock Sees a0.82 Increase

In the past week, CC stock has gone down by -1.56%, with a monthly decline of -18.84% and a quarterly plunge of -24.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.90% for Chemours Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.80% for CC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.62% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CC is 1.99. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Chemours Company (CC) is $38.60, which is $13.55 above the current market price. The public float for CC is 146.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.43% of that float. On October 05, 2023, CC’s average trading volume was 1.16M shares.

CC) stock’s latest price update

Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.82 compared to its previous closing price of 26.83. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-27 that Chemours (CC) gains on strong execution, continued Opteon adoption and its efforts to reduce costs amid headwinds from demand weakness.

Analysts’ Opinion of CC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $37 based on the research report published on June 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CC Trading at -18.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -18.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CC fell by -1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.01. In addition, Chemours Company saw -11.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CC starting from Newman Mark, who purchase 7,661 shares at the price of $34.63 back on Jun 09. After this action, Newman Mark now owns 266,955 shares of Chemours Company, valued at $265,300 using the latest closing price.

Scarborough Alvenia, the SVP Corp Communications & CBO of Chemours Company, sale 5,125 shares at $32.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Scarborough Alvenia is holding 13,890 shares at $165,537 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CC

Equity return is now at value -8.70, with -1.14 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Chemours Company (CC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.