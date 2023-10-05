Cerus Corp. (CERS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CERS is 1.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cerus Corp. (CERS) is $5.75, which is $6.72 above the current market price. The public float for CERS is 174.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.07% of that float. On October 05, 2023, CERS’s average trading volume was 1.17M shares.

Click here for full details and to join for free

CERS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ: CERS) has increased by 2.68 when compared to last closing price of 1.49. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-08-26 that While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy.

CERS’s Market Performance

CERS’s stock has fallen by 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.57% and a quarterly drop of -25.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.93% for Cerus Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.32% for CERS’s stock, with a -39.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CERS Trading at -20.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CERS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.22%, as shares sank -11.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CERS remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5895. In addition, Cerus Corp. saw -58.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CERS starting from Lucena Ann, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $1.69 back on Aug 22. After this action, Lucena Ann now owns 72,284 shares of Cerus Corp., valued at $12,638 using the latest closing price.

BJERKHOLT ERIC, the Director of Cerus Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.72 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that BJERKHOLT ERIC is holding 132,133 shares at $17,151 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CERS

Equity return is now at value -80.58, with -24.56 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cerus Corp. (CERS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.