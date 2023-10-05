Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY)’s stock price has increased by 2.48 compared to its previous closing price of 67.38. However, the company has seen a 3.01% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-08-07 that Quarterly earnings reports are continuing to roll in for the S&P 500 — but earnings season never really ends, because about 20% of companies in the benchmark index have fiscal quarters that don’t match the calendar.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CDAY is 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CDAY is $77.79, which is $8.74 above the current price. The public float for CDAY is 149.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDAY on October 05, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

CDAY’s Market Performance

CDAY stock saw a decrease of 3.01% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.10% and a quarterly a decrease of 6.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.51% for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.47% for CDAY stock, with a simple moving average of 1.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDAY stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for CDAY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CDAY in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $71 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CDAY Trading at -2.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -6.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDAY rose by +3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.85. In addition, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. saw 7.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDAY starting from Holdridge Stephen H., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $75.00 back on Sep 12. After this action, Holdridge Stephen H. now owns 63,756 shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., valued at $75,000 using the latest closing price.

Turner Leagh Erin, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $72.68 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Turner Leagh Erin is holding 245,201 shares at $436,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDAY

Equity return is now at value -0.61, with -0.15 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.