Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Stock Showcases -6.23% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has seen a -0.59% decrease in the past week, with a -9.06% drop in the past month, and a -28.08% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.61% for CENN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.23% for CENN’s stock, with a -41.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.
Is It Worth Investing in Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Right Now?
Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CENN is 1.42.
The public float for CENN is 207.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.66% of that float. On October 05, 2023, CENN’s average trading volume was 2.08M shares.
CENN) stock’s latest price update
Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN)’s stock price has dropped by -1.30 in relation to previous closing price of 0.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-22 that One struggling penny stock may be about to get a second chance at market success. Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: CENN ) stock has been trending downward since early 2023, when threats of being delisted from the Nasdaq first sent the electric vehicle (EV) maker into a tailspin.
CENN Trading at -20.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought CENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.43% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares sank -8.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.89% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, CENN fell by -0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2494. In addition, Cenntro Electric Group Limited saw -46.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Conclusion
To wrap up, the performance of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.