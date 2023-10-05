Cencora Inc. (COR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Cencora Inc. (NYSE: COR) has surged by 1.33 when compared to previous closing price of 180.27, but the company has seen a -1.35% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-02 that CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cencora, Inc. (NYSE: COR), formerly AmerisourceBergen Corporation, today announced that it plans to release its results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2023 on Thursday, November 2, 2023, prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET on November 2, 2023. Participating in the conference call will be: Steven H. Collis, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Offi.

Cencora Inc. (NYSE: COR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.27x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cencora Inc. (COR) by analysts is $209.69, which is $27.03 above the current market price. The public float for COR is 168.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.91% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of COR was 1.64M shares.

COR’s Market Performance

COR stock saw an increase of -1.35% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.66% and a quarterly increase of -4.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.75% for Cencora Inc. (COR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.15% for COR stock, with a simple moving average of 6.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for COR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $185 based on the research report published on March 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COR Trading at 0.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +4.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COR fell by -1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $180.97. In addition, Cencora Inc. saw 10.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COR starting from Clark Gina, who sale 20,971 shares at the price of $185.00 back on Sep 25. After this action, Clark Gina now owns 26,733 shares of Cencora Inc., valued at $3,879,635 using the latest closing price.

Mauch Robert P., the Executive Vice President & COO of Cencora Inc., sale 20,197 shares at $185.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 25, which means that Mauch Robert P. is holding 23,687 shares at $3,736,445 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COR

Equity return is now at value 371.18, with 2.86 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cencora Inc. (COR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.