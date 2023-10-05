Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 13.19 compared to its previous closing price of 4.32. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-20 that Brooklyn, NY, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — – Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP), an advanced security technology and industrial services company, today announced it will participate at the LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference taking place October 3-4, 2023.

The 36-month beta value for CETX is also noteworthy at 2.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CETX is $23.00, which is $18.11 above than the current price. The public float for CETX is 0.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.50% of that float. The average trading volume of CETX on October 05, 2023 was 58.43K shares.

CETX’s Market Performance

The stock of Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) has seen a 2.52% increase in the past week, with a -2.00% drop in the past month, and a -39.25% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.85% for CETX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.23% for CETX’s stock, with a -34.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CETX Trading at -9.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CETX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.62%, as shares surge +6.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CETX rose by +2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.07. In addition, Cemtrex Inc. saw 12.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CETX starting from GOVIL SAAGAR, who purchase 15,100 shares at the price of $0.95 back on Aug 30. After this action, GOVIL SAAGAR now owns 132,298 shares of Cemtrex Inc., valued at $14,380 using the latest closing price.

GOVIL SAAGAR, the CFO of Cemtrex Inc., purchase 7,100 shares at $0.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that GOVIL SAAGAR is holding 116,486 shares at $6,461 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CETX

Equity return is now at value -64.39, with -17.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.