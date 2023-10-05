Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.23x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) by analysts is $158.57, which is -$3.67 below the current market price. The public float for CBOE is 105.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.06% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of CBOE was 627.33K shares.

CBOE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) has increased by 1.73 when compared to last closing price of 157.24. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-28 that CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world’s leading derivatives and securities exchange network, will announce its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 before the market opens on Friday, November 3, 2023.

CBOE’s Market Performance

CBOE’s stock has risen by 3.35% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.36% and a quarterly rise of 16.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.64% for Cboe Global Markets Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.74% for CBOE’s stock, with a 17.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CBOE Trading at 6.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBOE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.79% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +6.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBOE rose by +3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $154.69. In addition, Cboe Global Markets Inc. saw 27.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBOE starting from Isaacson Christopher A, who sale 3,850 shares at the price of $149.08 back on Sep 01. After this action, Isaacson Christopher A now owns 54,599 shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc., valued at $573,958 using the latest closing price.

Howson Dave, the EVP, GLOBAL PRESIDENT of Cboe Global Markets Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $148.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Howson Dave is holding 17,168 shares at $1,187,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBOE

Equity return is now at value 18.72, with 8.84 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.