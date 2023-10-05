Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.74.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) is $7.33, which is $6.49 above the current market price. The public float for CRDF is 40.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRDF on October 05, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

CRDF) stock’s latest price update

Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF)’s stock price has plunge by -7.81relation to previous closing price of 1.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -26.25% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-27 that Cardiff Oncology Inc. CRDF, +0.62% shares surged 32% on favorable data from two cancer drug trials — metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and small cell lung cancer treatment.

CRDF’s Market Performance

Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) has experienced a -26.25% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -34.81% drop in the past month, and a -16.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.21% for CRDF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.06% for CRDF’s stock, with a -28.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRDF Trading at -32.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.67%, as shares sank -31.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDF fell by -26.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6133. In addition, Cardiff Oncology Inc saw -15.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDF starting from Erlander Mark, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.43 back on Nov 25. After this action, Erlander Mark now owns 24,481 shares of Cardiff Oncology Inc, valued at $14,300 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDF

Equity return is now at value -38.29, with -34.66 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.