Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) has dropped by -0.58 compared to previous close of 13.80. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-21 that Canada Goose Holdings has experienced significant revenue growth, driven by its successful expansion into the direct-to-consumer channel. The company’s strategic targets of D2C expansion, product category expansion, and growing its consumer base are progressing well. While concerns about negative EBIT persist, the company’s focus on D2C expansion and inventory management improvements are expected to enhance gross margins and drive future growth.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for GOOS is 48.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 27.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOOS on October 05, 2023 was 782.62K shares.

GOOS’s Market Performance

GOOS’s stock has seen a -6.16% decrease for the week, with a -14.52% drop in the past month and a -20.28% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.17% for Canada Goose Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.47% for GOOS’s stock, with a -23.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GOOS Trading at -13.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -11.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOS fell by -6.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.90. In addition, Canada Goose Holdings Inc saw -22.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOS

Equity return is now at value 14.16, with 3.65 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.