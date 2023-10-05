Cadence Bank (CADE) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is 9.63x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CADE is 1.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cadence Bank (CADE) is $25.67, which is $4.78 above the current market price. The public float for CADE is 181.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.22% of that float. On October 05, 2023, CADE’s average trading volume was 1.40M shares.

The stock of Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) has increased by 4.09 when compared to last closing price of 20.27. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-03 that HOUSTON and TUPELO, Miss., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — – Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) will release its third-quarter 2023 earnings on Monday, October 23, 2023, after the close of the financial markets.

CADE’s Market Performance

Cadence Bank (CADE) has experienced a 0.52% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.34% drop in the past month, and a 10.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.03% for CADE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.03% for CADE stock, with a simple moving average of -6.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CADE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CADE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CADE by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CADE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $21 based on the research report published on March 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CADE Trading at -8.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CADE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares sank -4.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CADE rose by +0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.27. In addition, Cadence Bank saw -14.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CADE

Equity return is now at value 9.23, with 0.85 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cadence Bank (CADE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.