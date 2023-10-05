Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BURL is 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BURL is $201.68, which is $81.16 above the current price. The public float for BURL is 64.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BURL on October 05, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

BURL) stock’s latest price update

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL)’s stock price has dropped by -1.47 in relation to previous closing price of 128.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-29 that Right now, retail is undergoing a major shakeup. Consumer shopping habits have changed, perhaps permanently.

BURL’s Market Performance

Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) has experienced a -3.19% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.40% drop in the past month, and a -19.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.80% for BURL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.00% for BURL’s stock, with a -30.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BURL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BURL stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for BURL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BURL in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $137 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BURL Trading at -19.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BURL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -20.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BURL fell by -3.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.05. In addition, Burlington Stores Inc saw -37.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BURL starting from MCNAMARA WILLIAM P, who sale 500 shares at the price of $212.26 back on Mar 21. After this action, MCNAMARA WILLIAM P now owns 8,154 shares of Burlington Stores Inc, valued at $106,130 using the latest closing price.

Vecchio Jennifer, the Group President and CMO of Burlington Stores Inc, sale 47,153 shares at $209.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Vecchio Jennifer is holding 55,173 shares at $9,876,621 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BURL

Equity return is now at value 36.39, with 3.89 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.