Bunge Ltd. (BG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Bunge Ltd. (NYSE: BG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.14 in relation to its previous close of 105.73. However, the company has experienced a -4.61% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-03 that Bunge Limited is a strong player in the agriculture sector, with vertically integrated operations and a recent merger with Viterra. Despite a modest dividend yield, Bunge’s strong financials, undervaluation, and potential for long-term growth make it an attractive investment. Combining Bunge with other stocks like PepsiCo can provide a unique hedge against inflation, making it a valuable addition to a dividend growth portfolio.

Bunge Ltd. (NYSE: BG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.08x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bunge Ltd. (BG) by analysts is $136.45, which is $31.93 above the current market price. The public float for BG is 148.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.96% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of BG was 1.14M shares.

BG’s Market Performance

BG’s stock has seen a -4.61% decrease for the week, with a -7.58% drop in the past month and a 6.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for Bunge Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.23% for BG’s stock, with a 4.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BG stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for BG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BG in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $122 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BG Trading at -6.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -5.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BG fell by -4.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.15. In addition, Bunge Ltd. saw 4.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BG starting from Dimopoulos Christos, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $111.89 back on Aug 16. After this action, Dimopoulos Christos now owns 73,291 shares of Bunge Ltd., valued at $2,237,718 using the latest closing price.

Garros Julio, the Co-President, Agribusiness of Bunge Ltd., sale 1,017 shares at $103.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Garros Julio is holding 53,780 shares at $105,665 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BG

Equity return is now at value 20.41, with 7.42 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bunge Ltd. (BG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.